Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Sunrun worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.11, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $139,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,855.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $349,245.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,674. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

