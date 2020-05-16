Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.65% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $269,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

AMG stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,200 shares of company stock worth $3,431,834. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

