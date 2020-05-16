UBS Group AG Has $17.79 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Crown were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Crown by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

