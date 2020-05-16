Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $7,218,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,782,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wendys news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,342 shares of company stock worth $11,391,280. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Wendys stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

