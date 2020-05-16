Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $182.10 and last traded at $179.34, with a volume of 1039625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.20.

The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.85.

Wix.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

