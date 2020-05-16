Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,789,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178,921 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 766,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after acquiring an additional 256,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

