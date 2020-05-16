Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

