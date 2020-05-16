WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WABCO were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WABCO by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WABCO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of WABCO by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of WABCO by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $135.09 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

