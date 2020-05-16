Creative Planning Purchases 205 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

