Aperio Group LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,981 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.