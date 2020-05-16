ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

