Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 136.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,882,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.