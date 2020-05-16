Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stake Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Teradyne worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Savior LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $56.89 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

