Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,536,000 after buying an additional 1,517,090 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,694,000 after buying an additional 411,155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.