Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Decreased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

