Aperio Group LLC Sells 32,693 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,693 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,045,000 after purchasing an additional 278,789 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,033,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,288,000 after purchasing an additional 412,716 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

HE opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 542,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

