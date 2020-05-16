Aperio Group LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. Cfra raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

