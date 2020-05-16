Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) were down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $11.54, approximately 19,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 480,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $673.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $6,497,000. Institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

