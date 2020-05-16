Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.26.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $576.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.44. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $581.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,397 shares of company stock valued at $109,206,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

