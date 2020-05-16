UBS Group AG Has $17.74 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,681 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Fidelity National Financial worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 152,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,644,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,188,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 158.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.