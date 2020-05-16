Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

