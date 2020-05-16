JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

