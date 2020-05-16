Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 968 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Total stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

