Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,065 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

BWA stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.