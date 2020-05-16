Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Coherus Biosciences worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $235,940 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

