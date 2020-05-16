Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $290,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

