Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple stock opened at $307.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.90. The company has a market cap of $1,341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

