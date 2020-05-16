Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd (NYSE:PSF)

