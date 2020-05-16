Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,966 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,884.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

