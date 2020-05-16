Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $307.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.