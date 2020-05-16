Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Update

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $11,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $5,701,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marcus by 29.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marcus by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 172,955 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.