Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.25. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,451.73% and a negative return on equity of 74.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marcus Corp Short Interest Update
Marcus Corp Short Interest Update
Translate Bio Inc Short Interest Up 7.5% in April
Translate Bio Inc Short Interest Up 7.5% in April
Insmed Incorporated Short Interest Up 12.2% in April
Insmed Incorporated Short Interest Up 12.2% in April
MGIC Investment Corp. Short Interest Update
MGIC Investment Corp. Short Interest Update
National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co.
National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in RPM International Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in RPM International Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report