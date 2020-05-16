Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.25. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,451.73% and a negative return on equity of 74.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

