Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Up 12.2% in April

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 915.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Insmed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. ValuEngine cut Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Insmed stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.75. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

