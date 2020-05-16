MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Update

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

