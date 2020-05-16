National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.35 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$21.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.85. The firm has a market cap of $784.57 million and a PE ratio of 8.67.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

