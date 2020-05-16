Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,695 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

RPM opened at $66.47 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

