Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Graco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Graco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Graco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,139,278.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,959. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

