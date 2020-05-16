Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 60.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock worth $827,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

NYSE MOH opened at $176.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $187.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.