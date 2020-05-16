Arizona State Retirement System Sells 77,497 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,497 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

