People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of People’s United Financial worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,455,000 after acquiring an additional 782,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,242,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.