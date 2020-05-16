State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,609 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

