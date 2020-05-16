State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Flowers Foods worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.