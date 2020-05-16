State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.