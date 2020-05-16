Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lear worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.59.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

