Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ingredion worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Ingredion by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

INGR opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

