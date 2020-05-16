PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $56,850,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,408 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $12,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

