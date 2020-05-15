Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 4,509 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,489,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $712,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,573 shares in the company, valued at $57,158,738.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,291 shares of company stock worth $38,737,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $199.78 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.