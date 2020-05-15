Creative Planning Sells 1,054 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Creative Planning decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,515,000 after buying an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

