Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $147.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.