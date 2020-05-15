Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 15,388 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM opened at $22.64 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

